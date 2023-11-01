Kiev loses over 115 troops in attempts to attack LPR over week, says republic’s head

LUGANSK, November 1 /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 115 troops killed and wounded in its attempts to attack the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Wednesday.

Over the past week, Russian forces repulsed 17 ground and 19 air attacks by Ukrainian troops, the LPR head specified.

"In the Berestovoye-Pereyezdnoye frontline sector, eight attacks by Ukrainian army units were repelled, with the enemy losing over 35 troops. In the Novodruzhesk-Grigorovka frontline area, the Ukrainian military made six unsuccessful attempts to attack our positions and, a result, lost about 20 personnel killed and wounded. In the Volcheyarovka-Ivano-Daryevka area, three enemy attacks were repelled, with the Ukrainian army losing over 60 troops killed and wounded," Pasechnik said on his Telegram channel.

In their combat operations, Russian forces destroyed 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 items of armament and military hardware, artillery guns, mortars, machineguns, grenade launchers and motor vehicles. In addition, they destroyed seven enemy long-term fire emplacements, field positions, signal posts and ammunition depots, the LPR head said.