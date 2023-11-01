Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, November 1. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed amassed Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Wednesday.

"Dnepr battlegroup units inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying two Ukrainian army boats (casualties: 12 Ukrainian personnel were killed), a 120mm mortar with its ammunition near the settlement of Sadovoye (casualties: three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and four others were wounded), amassed adversary manpower in the area of Alyoshkinsky Island (casualties: 14 Ukrainian troops were killed), a Ukrainian army temporary deployment site near the settlement of Inzhenernoye (casualties: 13 Ukrainian personnel were killed and six others were wounded)," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Msta-B howitzer with ammunition in the island zone and an enemy fire emplacement near the settlement of Zmiyevka in the Kakhovka direction, he said.

On October 31, the Ukrainian military fired 14 artillery shells against the settlement of Alyoshki, 10 shells against Krynki, 11 shells against Peschanovka, 9 shells against Kazachyi Lageri, 9 shells against Dnepryany, 10 shells against Korsunka and 8 shells against Podstepnoye, the spokesman said.

During the past night, the Ukrainian military shelled civilian infrastructure in the communities of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakovka, Sagy, Alyoshki, Solontsy, Gornostayevka and Radensk, firing a total of 27 artillery rounds, he said.