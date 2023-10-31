MELITOPOL, October 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost over 200 servicemen and two tanks, including one Leopard, and other equipment in the Orekhov area near Rabotino and Verbovoye, the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia Vladimir Rogov has said.

"In the area of Orekhov near Rabotino and Verbovoye the Ukrainian military lost over 200 troops, at least 2 tanks, including one Leopard, 2 howitzers M777, 2 armored fighting vehicles, and several pickup trucks and SUVs in one day," he said.

On Tuesday, Rogov told TASS that early in the morning the Ukrainian army lost one tank and 10 soldiers in an attack in the Verbovoye area. Enemy attacks were also repulsed near the settlements Novoprokopovka, Kopani and Nesteryanka.

The Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on October 30 that Kiev had lost over 90,000 men killed and wounded, as well as about 600 tanks and 1,900 armored vehicles of various classes during this time. He said Ukraine had failed to achieve any tactically significant successes. On 15 October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had completely failed, but Kiev was still preparing new active offensive operations at some sections of the frontline.