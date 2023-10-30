Russian air defenses down two aerial targets over Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, October 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two aerial targets over Sevastopol, with fragments falling on the premises of a local school, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, the military shot down two aerial targets over Sevastopol. According to the data of the single operations control service, the fragments fell on the premises of school No. 27 in the North Side, on Pasechnaya Street and in Inkerman," the governor said.

The regional governor urged local residents to stay in shelters and keep calm. All the city’s operational services keep the situation under their control, he added.

An air raid alert was declared in Sevastopol earlier on Monday. The city’s authorities said that air defenses were at work.