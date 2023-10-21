US veto on Middle East resolution like stab in the back — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 28. /TASS/. Blocking of the draft resolution of the UN Security Council on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict by the United States looked like the stab in the back for many countries, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said during a conversation with X social network users.

"The United States, all of a sudden, decided to veto this resolution. And this was like, you know, being stabbed in the back because many countries believe that the United States was on board," the diplomat said.

On Wednesday, the US blocked the Brazilian draft of the resolution on the Middle East, using the veto right. Russia abstained from voting because the Security Council turned down Russian amendments to the Brazilian document. The United Kingdom also abstained while the other twelve members of the UN Security Council voted for approval of the resolution.