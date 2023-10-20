Russia calls on Israel, Palestine for soonest direct talks — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia calls on the Israelis and Palestinians to sit down to a negotiating table as soon as possible to resolve all disputable issues, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Aleksey Zaitsev told a briefing on Friday.

"Our approach is based on the international legal framework of the Mideast settlement, including the resolution of the UN General Assembly and SC [Security Council]," the Russian diplomat said.

"Without solving this task, it is impossible to talk about long-term stabilization in the Middle Eastern region and that is why we call on the Israelis and Palestinians for the soonest launch of direct negotiations to discuss all disputable issues," he said.

Russia consistently holds a principled stance on establishing a viable and independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, co-existing in peace and security with Israel, he stressed.

"The current tragic events again stress with all the acuteness the need to urgently start collective efforts for the purpose of providing conditions for the launch of a full-format negotiating process. We are ready for this and, as we understand, most of our constructive partners are ready for this as well," the Russian diplomat said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering missile strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place on the West Bank of the Jordan River.