Russia attracts huge number of tourists despite campaign against it — embassy in US

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. Russia continues to attract a large number of foreign tourists, including from the US, despite the unfolding information campaign against it, the Russian embassy in Washington said.

"We noted the provocative statements of the State Department press secretary Mr. Miller. This time, the official tried to denigrate our country with ‘horror stories’ about the alleged insecurity of Americans traveling to the Russian Federation. <...>. Despite the disinformation campaign launched against us, we continue to attract many foreigners, including from the United States," the statement said.

The Russian diplomats pointed out that "there is no truth in these words" [about the alleged insecurity of Americans traveling to Russia]" and that our country "has always been famous for its hospitality and cordiality."