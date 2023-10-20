US deceives others by describing aid to Ukraine as ‘fight for democracy’ — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. By portraying its aid to Ukraine as a battle for freedom and democracy, the US deceives the world to conceal its true attitude, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Her comment came as a response to US President Joe Biden’s address to the nation, in which he described his country’s military assistance to Ukraine as a "smart investment" that will "pay dividends for American security for generations."

"They used to call it ‘fight for freedom and democracy.’ Now it turns out that it was nothing but cold calculations. And it has always been like that. They deceived the world, hiding behind abstract values that never really existed for Washington," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

She added that the United States has always viewed wars as a "smart investment," because they were waged overseas and Washington did not bother about the plight of people there. "Nothing personal, just business," Zakharova added.

In a televised address to the nation, US President Joe Biden urged to continue military aid to Ukraine and Israel, claiming that otherwise Washington will lose its status of a "partner other nations want to work with."

That is why the US leader plans "to send to the Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs, to support our critical partners.".