Putin says Russia 'should think bigger' with BRICS Games

PERM, October 19 ./TASS/. The number of countries taking part in the BRICS Games, set to take place in Tatarstan’s capital city of Kazan next year, should be expanded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Apart from the BRICS member nations and [the countries] that have joined, we also have the observer [states] and those interested in joining BRICS. We should think bigger. I am sure that people will be happy to come," Putin said in comments on a report by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Russia, as part of its BRICS presidency in 2024, will hold a number of events, including the BRICS Games. "We expect at least 5,000 athletes from 11 countries - BRICS members, including six new countries that have joined. But we will have more, we see the interest. About 50 countries will come here via invitation," the deputy prime minister said.

The BRICS Games will take place in Kazan from June 11 to June 23. The program includes 27 sports.