Russian, North Korean foreign ministers emphasize resolve to resist US hegemonic ambitions

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui are determined to oppose the US’ hegemonic ambitions that may potentially escalate the situation in the region.

At talks in Pyongyang, the two top diplomats "emphasized the resolve to resist the hegemonic aspirations of the United States that may escalate the situation in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website following Lavrov’s visit to North Korea.

Lavrov and Choe discussed "pressing issues of bilateral relations, including the agenda of political meetings," the Russian ministry added. They mostly focused on following up on agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April 2019 and last month, placing special emphasis on efforts to increase bilateral trade in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov invited Choe "to visit Moscow at her convenience." Following the talks, a plan for exchanges between the two countries’ foreign ministers for the next two years was signed, the ministry added.

Russia’s top diplomat paid an official visit to Pyongyang on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and North Korea on October 18-19. Lavrov was received by North Korea’s Kim as well.