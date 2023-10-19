Russian forces destroy Ukrainian military hardware depot in Kherson area

GENICHESK, October 19. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian armament depot and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage on the enemy by firepower in the Kherson direction, destroying an armament and military equipment depot belonging to a Ukrainian army unit and damaging 13 motor vehicles (casualties: nine Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 12 others were wounded) and eliminating a Grad multiple rocket launcher with its crew and ammunition (casualties: four Ukrainian soldiers were killed)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also wiped out a Ukrainian army position and a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition in the island zone and a temporary deployment site of a Ukrainian army unit in the Kakhovka direction (casualties: 14 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and another nine were wounded), he said.