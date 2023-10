SEVASTOPOL, October 18. /TASS/. Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of the Russian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, said the air attack on the city is over.

"Air raid over," he said on Telegram.

Ground transportation is resuming work, the city’s transport department said on Telegram.

Razvozhayev earlier said the Black Sea Fleet was repelling an aerial attack on Sevastopol.