Kiev’s forces sustain losses near Kherson, achieve no results — Putin

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. Kiev has long announced an offensive in the Kherson area, but it has failed to achieve the expected results only to sustain losses, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following his visit to China.

"They have launched a long-announced and expected counter-offensive, this time in the Kherson area. There is no result yet, but there are losses. There is no result, just as there was none in Zaporozhye and in other areas," Putin said.

From this point of view, the supply of ATACMS missiles by the United States to Ukraine is also a mistake, he added.