Russia-China trade reaches $200 bln, is set to exceed that amount in 2023 — Putin

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow’s trade with Beijing has reached $200 bln and is set to surpass that amount this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at Russian-Chinese talks.

"You have just mentioned our goal of achieving trade of $200 bln this year. So, year on year, as we analyzed it last evening, we have already [hit] $200 bln over a year since this date. And we will certainly exceed that amount in this calendar year," the Russian leader told Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In the current difficult circumstances, Putin said, "close foreign policy coordination is especially in demand," and this is how Russia and China have been building their cooperation.

He lauded what he said was a very good progress of the initiative China launched a decade ago to intensify cooperation between countries that constituted the ancient Silk Road.

"Under your leadership, China has been making it work. We are very happy for you and for everybody who is involved in this broad cooperation because everyone benefits from it," Putin emphasized.