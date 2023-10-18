Brazil’s draft UN Security Council resolution contains no call for immediate ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS, October 18. /TASS/. A draft UN Security Council resolution on the Middle East contains no call for an immediate ceasefire, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"This draft has two major disadvantages: the wording that puts all the blame on Hamas, leaving aside Israel’s bombing of Gaza," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that this makes the document "politicized and imbalanced."

The other disadvantage is the absence of a call for an immediate ceasefire, he said.

He added that Russia suggested two amendments to the resolution in that regard.

"Correspondingly, Russia submitted two amendments to it, related to these issues. They will be put to a vote before the draft itself," the Russian diplomat added.

"The first one condemns strikes on Gaza. Today, we suggested adding to it [words] condemning the strike on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza," Polyansky said.

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The document was supported by five countries, namely Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Mozambique. Six nations - Albania, Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland, and Ecuador - abstained while the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Japan voted against. Thus, the UN Security Council now has only the Brazilian draft. The Russian side suggested two amendments to the document. They are the condemnation of indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip and a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.