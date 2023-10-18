Russia glad to see China’s success in implementing Belt and Road Initiative — Putin

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. China has been successfully implementing the Belt and Road Initiative, and Russia welcomes that success, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing a plenary session of the third Belt and Road Forum.

"Given the global dimensions of the initiative the Chinese leader launched a decade ago, frankly, one can hardly expect to make it work. Our Chinese friends are making it work. We are glad to see this success story as it means a lot to many of us," the Russian leader said.

He said with confidence that the Belt and Road Initiative as well as proposals from Russia and other countries would bring about truly collective and quite effective solutions to the most pressing regional and international problems.

Putin wished Chinese leader Xi Jinping and all participants in the initiative every success in the implementation of their plans.

The Belt and Road Initiative was launched by Xi in 2013 and is a throwback to the ancient Silk Road. Its goal is for China to enter the markets of Central Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa and other regions, as well as to intensify international trade and investment projects involving more countries and utilizing the capital of interested states. More than 150 countries and international organizations have already joined the initiative.