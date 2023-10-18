PREVIEW: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to pay visit to North Korea

PYONGYANG, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues of the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier this week, the top Russian diplomat accompanied Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Beijing. There, he met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Apparently, Lavrov will inform North Korean partners about outcomes of Beijing meetings. However, Putin’s possible visit to North Korea is expected to be in the focus. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader has an official invitation to visit the country, but the timeframe of a possible visit is yet to be "coordinated via diplomatic channels." In his view, the trip may provide some clarity on the issue.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokewoman Maria Zakharova has said, the sides "will discuss a wide array of bilateral relations and Korean Peninsula issue" during Lavrov’s visit to Pyongyang.

Bilateral agenda

Zakharova also said that specific directions of cooperation in practical areas will be reviewed during the session of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and technological cooperation, scheduled for November. Some of these matters will also be touched upon by the sides during Lavrov’s current visit.

Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora has told reporters that "at this point, everything necessary is being done for soonest re-start of trade and economic relations." He stressed that the embassy, as well as Russian ministries, agencies and businessmen, are ready for this work. At the same time, the Russian side also sees positive business-like attitude from its North Korean colleagues.