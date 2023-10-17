Russia ready to interact on grain, sanctions at FAO floor — diplomat

ROME, October 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss issues pertaining to grain supplies and raise the matter of unlawfulness of sanctions blocking deliveries of Russian foods on the international forum of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, permanent representative to FAO and other international organizations in Rome Igor Golubovsky told TASS.

There is no shortage of food, including grain, in the international market, although the situation with food securities continues giving rise to concerns, the diplomat said on the sidelines of the World Food Forum.

"No special communications or talks on the grain supplies topic are planned on the FAO platform. Nevertheless, I am ready to a meaningful exchange of opinions with all interested parties," Golubovsky noted.