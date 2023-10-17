Moscow prepares to evacuate Russian nationals from Gaza, says envoy to Israel

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow has made all the necessary preparations for the evacuation of Russian nationals from the Gaza Strip, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at a press conference.

"We are closely following the developments on the ground. We are also working on ways to evacuate Russian citizens from the combat zone based on their requests for assistance. Clearly, this is first and foremost about the Gaza Strip, where the confrontation has now shifted. Russia has made all the necessary preparations and we are waiting for the Rafah Crossing Point in southern Gaza to be opened," he noted.

"As for Israel, our fellow citizens and foreign nationals wishing to leave the country for any reason can do so. Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport continues to operate regular flights and Israel’s airspace is not closed to civilian flights," the envoy added.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.