Polish parliamentary election unlikely to alter trend of Moscow-Warsaw relations — Kremlin

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. The results of Poland’s recent parliamentary elections are unlikely to have any impact on the current testy relationship between Moscow and Warsaw, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"To be honest, it is unlikely at the moment, since there are no segments today in the Polish establishment that have hinted either openly or indirectly at the need to restore [positive] relations with Russia. This is the most important for us," he told journalists.

The Russian presidential spokesman added that Moscow considers Poland’s hostile stance toward Russia as "absurd."

"We find it absurd that two neighboring states are so hostile to each other, through no fault of our own," he said. "However, it is a fact that the Poles do not like us, they are not friends with us, and they take a very hostile position regarding all issues concerning us. We don’t like it," Peskov concluded.