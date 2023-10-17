West wants to suppress Russia and Putin, 'nothing new,' Kremlin says

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. Many Western leaders want to suppress Russia, this is nothing new, although those who make such statements can hardly explain their efforts in this direction, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked to comment on US President Joe Biden's statements that Putin would be crushed if the forces of all of Europe were united, the Kremlin spokesman said: "This is not a new idea. Both Biden and European leaders make such statements - they all want to suppress Russia, they all want to suppress Putin," the spokesman said.

"They can hardly explain why they want to do this, they can hardly explain the effectiveness of their efforts in this direction so far. And sooner or later they will have to explain this to their taxpayers, because they are throwing money away for nothing," Peskov pointed out.

He emphasized that "so far they (Western leaders - TASS) have not succeeded and will not succeed."

Earlier, Biden told CBS that he believes that Washington can unite all of Europe, deprive the Russian leadership of freedom of action and suppress the Russian president.