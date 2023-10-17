Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian army site in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, October 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed an amassed Ukrainian army site in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Tuesday.

"Dnepr battlegroup units destroyed the following targets by inflicting damage by firepower: a 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition near the settlement of Inzhenernoye (casualties: four Ukrainian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded), an amassed enemy site in the area of Alekseyevsky Island (casualties: 12 [Ukrainian personnel] were killed and four others were wounded," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian fire emplacement in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction, he added.