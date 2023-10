MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to travel to China for a two-day visit.

He last went to that country for the opening of the Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Putin is scheduled to attend the Belt and Road Initiative conference in Beijing, along with leaders from, tentatively, 23 other countries. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Vietnam, Mongolia and Laos and the prime minister of Thailand.