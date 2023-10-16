Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian howitzers in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, October 16. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two howitzers of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Monday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed the following targets in the Kherson direction during the last 24-hour period as a result of damage inflicted on the enemy by firepower: a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition (casualties: eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed and three others were wounded)," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian army’s temporary deployment site and damaged two motor vehicles in the Kherson area over the past day, he added.

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian 120mm mortars with their teams and ammunition in the island zone and a D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction, the spokesman said.