Greater Eurasian Partnership to be discussed in China — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. The China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the work in the Eurasian Economic Union may lead to the creation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state said the main objective of his upcoming visit to China will be cooperation "within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative of President of China Xi Jinping."

This initiative, already 10 years in the making, "is progressing proactively and very successfully," Putin said. "Russia is certainly interested that we, when developing our initiative of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, the Eurasian Economic Union, we together with our Chinese friends link this all together - for the achievement of common development goals," the Russian leader stressed. "We are succeeding in doing this," he added.

"There are no contradictions; on the contrary, there’s a certain synergy," Putin noted. "Various aspects of collaborative work in these areas - the Belt and Road, the Eurasian Economic Union, and creation of the Greater European Partnership" will be discussed at the upcoming talks, he added.