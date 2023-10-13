Middle East crisis on agenda of Abbas' upcoming visit to Moscow — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Middle East crisis and the Palestinian problem will be in focus during the upcoming visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, has told the media.

"We have an agreement that he (Abbas - TASS) will come on a visit. The Middle East crisis and the Palestinian problem will be on the agenda," he said. "For us, for the entire international community and for the Palestinian people, he is the head of the Palestinian state, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization."

Earlier, Russian presidential aide for international affairs, Yury Ushakov, said that President Abbas' visit to Russia had been agreed and would take place "in the near future."