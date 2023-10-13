Russia, Iran set to coordinate efforts on Middle East settlement — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali held talks on the situation in the Gaza Strip, and voiced mutual willingness to coordinate efforts in order to find effective de-escalation solutions to the Middle East tensions.

"During the substantive talks, they touched upon pressing regional issues, placing an emphasis on the situation in and around the Gaza Strip. Along with this, they emphasized the need to cease firing shortly, to prevent more bloodshed and violence against the civilian population," the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting.

"They confirmed mutual willingness to coordinate efforts in order to find effective solutions to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East," the statement said.