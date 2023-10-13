Kremlin spokesman says Defense Ministry knows if Ukrainian offensive is over

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has avoided commenting on a remark by Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya there is no Ukrainian counter-offensive anymore.

"That’s a question for the Defense Ministry to answer," he said in reply to TASS question.

Earlier, Nebenzya said that the Russian army had already launched active combat operations along the entire frontline several days ago and that the Ukrainian "counter-offensive" could be considered finished.