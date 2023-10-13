No proposals in UN from Western countries for peace in Ukraine — Russian envoy

NEW YORK, October 11. /TASS/. Russia has not heard any proposals for peace in Ukraine from the Western countries at the UN, Russia's permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"Every month our Western colleagues call meetings on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and hypocritically call for the cessation of hostilities. But we have never heard any substantive proposals from our former Western partners on the merits, which would contribute to finding a peace solution to the conflict in Ukraine, at any of these meetings. At the same time the accusations against our country, unsupported by facts, abound. As for inconvenient facts, they are swept under the carpet," Nebenzya said at a meeting on Western arms supplies to Kiev, which was convened at Russia's initiative.

Earlier, Nebenzya said that the UN Security Council had turned into a platform for spreading fake news about Ukraine. He diplomat noted that "the opinion of the West is aggressively presented as the only correct one".