BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. Nagorno-Karabakh finally became part of Azerbaijan not now, but after Armenia recognized this status last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference summarizing the results of his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

"As for your remark that the territory of Karabakh has now become actually a territory of Azerbaijan, this happened not now," Putin told the media. "It became part of Azerbaijan after last year, in November, I recall, at a meeting in Prague, Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan made a statement that radically changed the status of Karabakh. In fact, it determined the status of Karabakh," Putin said.

Putin recalled that in all previous years everything revolved around the issue of Karabakh's status.