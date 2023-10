BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Moldova has no problems with paying for Russian gas at present, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"[They] pay. There were problems with payments some time ago but now [they] make payments, everything is fine," Putin said.

Moldova is largely "stockpiling this gas, if it can be said this way about gas, in storages, including, in my opinion, in the territory of Ukraine," the President added.