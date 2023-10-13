Russia suggests CIS focus on strengthening external borders — Putin

BISHKEK, October 11. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) should improve mechanisms for countering a variety of challenges, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

In a statement at the CIS summit, he previewed the priorities of the Russian presidency of the CIS in 2024.

"In the military and law enforcement spheres, the Russian presidency will focus on perfecting mechanisms of joint counteraction to both new and long-standing challenges and on strengthening the external borders of the Commonwealth," Putin said.

"Russia will do its utmost for the full-scale implementation of the related CIS programs, including the concept of military cooperation and the program for strengthening border security," Putin stated.