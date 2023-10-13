Putin cautions Israel about major consequences from conducting ground operation in Gaza

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. Israel’s potential plans to launch a ground operation in the Gaza Strip may result in major consequences for all sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) heads of state.

"You and I are hearing reports about plans being made for a ground operation in Gaza [by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)]. Well, you and I understand that <…> using heavy weaponry in residential areas is a rather difficult affair as it is fraught with very serious consequences for all sides," the Russian leader stressed. However, conducting such an operation without heavy weapons is even more difficult, he remarked.

"What is most important is that this could result in an absolutely unacceptable [number of] civilian casualties. Nearly two million people live there. Bringing an end to the bloodshed is the key thing now," Putin insisted.

The Russian president also urged collective efforts toward a ceasefire and stabilization as soon as possible. "Russia is ready to coordinate things with all constructively minded partners," he said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out air strikes on targets there and inside Lebanon and Syria, as well. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 7,200 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, roughly 1,500 people lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.