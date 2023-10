BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. The current system of international relations is undergoing irreversible changes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We clearly see that international relations undergo irreversible changes," the Russian president said at a meeting of the Council of CIS (the Commonwealth of Independent States) Heads of State.

"First of all, it concerns the trends in the global economy, because it serves as a foundation for the rest of everything," he added.