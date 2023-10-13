Russia working on timelines, routes for evacuating its nationals from Gaza — mission

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Potential timelines and routes for evacuating Russian and CIS nationals from the Gaza Strip are currently being discussed, Spokeswoman for the Russian Mission to the Palestinian National Authority Aliya Zaripova told TASS.

Russia "is working on the timelines and routes. But I cannot give you the exact dates or the exact routes" right now, she said in response to a relevant question.

Zaripova said the lists for evacuation had remained unchanged. As of October 12, more than 550 requests for evacuation were submitted, of which around 400 were from Russians.

Moscow is working on repatriating Russian citizens from the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, jointly with Egypt, too Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out strikes on targets there and inside Lebanon and Syria, too. Hostilities have also broken out on the West Bank.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 7,200 have suffered wounds, since the renewed outbreak of violence began. In Israel, roughly 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.