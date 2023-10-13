Situation in Russian economy stable — Putin

BISHKEK, October 13. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian economy is stable, President Vladimir Putin said, adding that GDP growth is expected at around 3% by year-end.

"Basic, fundamental conditions for expansion of our relations [with CIS countries] are strengthening. I mean first of all the state of the Russian economy as of today <…> overall the situation is quite stable," he said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State.

"This year GDP growth will be close to 3%," Putin added. Unemployment in Russia currently equals 3%, he noted.