IOC decision on Russia speaks to organization’s degradation — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s decision to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee is politically motivated and only serves to harm the global sports landscape, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The IOC Executive Committee’s October 12 decision to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee is yet further evidence of the corrosive processes that are gaining momentum inside the IOC under pressure from Washington," she said in a statement, posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website.

"Such politically motivated actions on the part of international sports bodies whittle away at global sports," the spokeswoman added.