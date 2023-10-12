Russian, Omani top diplomats discuss Palestine-Israel ceasefire

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi discussed the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers emphasized the need to take urgent action towards a ceasefire between the parties to the conflict.

"The foreign ministers focused on the Middle East settlement amid the sharp escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The ministers emphasized the need to take urgent measures in the interest of an early ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors, which will make it possible to avoid new casualties and provide practical assistance to civilians affected by the hostilities," the ministry said.

The top diplomats also called on all interested parties to team up to facilitate the negotiating process between Palestine and Israel on final status issues. "Sergey Lavrov and Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi also exchanged views on a number of other international issues, as well as touching upon key issues of further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Omani ties, including through maintaining an active political dialogue," the Foreign Ministry said.