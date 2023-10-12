Decree on currency revenues sale by exporters to be non-public — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The decree of the compulsory sale of currency revenues by certain exporters and the list of such companies will be non-public, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"It [the decree] will remain non-public; it is restricted. The list of such companies, considering unfriendly actions of certain countries, cannot be published for good reason," the Spokesman said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on October 11 that binds certain Russian exporters to sell foreign currency, Peskov said earlier.