PRAGUE, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the Czech Republic vehemently rejects the unfounded accusations made by the country’s Foreign Ministry about what happened in the Ukrainian village of Groza, according to a statement published on the embassy’s Facebook (social media site banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

"Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeyevsky was summoned to the Czech Foreign Ministry on October 12 for a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Jan Marian. The Czech side made the same old Western claims and demands against Moscow in connection with the special military operation in Ukraine, emphasizing Prague's full support for the Kiev regime," the statement said. "The unfounded accusations against Russia and its armed forces were, of course, firmly rejected," the diplomats said.

The embassy expressed regret that there was no dialogue: "Czech partners once again demonstrated their unwillingness to listen to other opinions and even less to hold a discussion."

At the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine on October 9, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the tragedy in the village of Groza took place in parallel to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s plea to the participants of the EU summit in Spain to continue supporting the Kiev regime. He also pointed out that at the time of the incident in Groza, "the funeral of a high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist was taking place," which was attended by "many of his neo-Nazi accomplices."

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the incident in the village of Groza, said that the Russian military did not hit civilian facilities.