Ukrainian forces shell agricultural enterprise in Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, October 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled settlements of Azarovka and Demyanki, Bryansk Region, damaging one agricultural enterprise, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel, adding that several animals were killed.

"Ukrainian terrorists shelled settlements of Azarovka and Demyanki in the Starodubsky municipal district. No one was injured. The shelling of the settlement of Azarovka caused partial damage to agricultural enterprise facilities, several animals from the herd were killed," he said

In addition, one residential building was partially damaged in the settlement of Demyanky.

"Emergency services are working at the scene," the governor added.