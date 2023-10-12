Russia supports priorities of Brazil's upcoming G20 presidency — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia is satisfied with the level of cooperation with Brazil within the G20 and supports the priorities of its presidency of the group in 2024, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article timed to mark the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Brazil, published by The International Affairs journal.

"We are satisfied with the extent of cooperation within the G20 framework and endorse Brazil's priorities for its 2024 presidency. These priorities encompass fighting poverty, hunger, and inequality, advancing sustainable development, and reforming international institutions. We extend our best wishes for the success of our Brazilian partners as they lead this multilateral mechanism during their first presidency," the top diplomat wrote.

Next year, Brazil will take over the G20 presidency from India.