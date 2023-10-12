Ukrainian shelling attacks take lives of 6 Lugansk residents, wound over 30 in September

LUGANSK, October 12. /TASS/. Six people were killed in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), while another 34 LPR residents sustained wounds, by Ukrainian bombardments in the month of September, LPR Human Rights Commissioner Viktoriya Serdyukova said.

According to information published on her Telegram channel, in the period September 1-30, the Ukrainian army conducted 38 shelling attacks, with 14 LPR towns and villages coming under fire by Kiev’s forces. Some 132 social infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the shelling.

"Additionally, on September 13, 2023, a teenager (14 years old) was hurt by an unidentified explosive object while mowing grass in Pervomaysk. <…> There is information about two recorded shelling attacks of the town of Kremennaya by Ukrainian armed formations in August 2023 that had not been reported earlier. As a result of the bombardments, three civilians were killed and three sustained wounds," the rights ombudswoman wrote. She noted that the "actual figures may be significantly higher," because more detailed information is received only after the relevant agencies register the attacks directly on site and then subsequently log them into official records.

According to Serdyukova, data on all instances of crimes committed by the Ukrainian army against civilians residing in the LPR are being sent to international human rights organizations.