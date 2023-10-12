Russian bid to rejoin UNHRC affected by Western campaign — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The West's campaign against Russia has affected the elections of members to the UN Human Rights Council for the period from 2024-2026, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On October 10, the plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly held elections to the UNHRC for the period 2024-2026. Russia collected 83 votes of the UN member states in its support. However, this was not enough to win against our competitors in the Group of Eastern European States: Albania and Bulgaria," the ministry stated.

"It was the effect of the unscrupulous anti-Russian campaign that had been unleashed by Washington, London, Brussels and their allies, and involved unprecedented pressure, and often blatant economic and political blackmail, that was exerted on UN member states to prevent Russia's return to the HRC. For example, for this purpose, the countries of the Western camp not only conducted behind-the-scenes propaganda among delegations, but also for the first time used the podium of the UN Security Council to campaign against our country," the ministry continued.