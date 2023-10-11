Advising Palestinians to leave for Egypt not conducive to peace — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Telling Palestinians to leave for Egypt is no way to achieve peace, as they are living on what is historically their own land, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in response to questions from Al-Ghad TV anchor Amro Abdelhamid.

"I find it hard to make any assessments. The land on which the Palestinians live is historically their own. Moreover, this is where an independent Palestinian state was supposed to be established. In my opinion, this is not something that can bring about peace," the Russian leader said when asked to comment on these ideas.

It was reported earlier that the Israeli military had allegedly advised Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip for Egypt. However, Israel’s Defense Forces explained later that the IDF had not urged Gaza residents to leave for Egypt, but designated certain areas that were to be vacated.