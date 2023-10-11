Russia may have economic or energy problems, but authorities understand what to do — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia may have problems in the economy and gas sector, but the country’s authorities see prospects and understand what needs to be done, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"We may also have issues and problems in the economy as a whole, in the gas sector. But we see prospects, we understand what we need to do. We will also engage in [gas] liquefaction," he said.

Putin also noted that the LNG market is highly flexible compared to the pipe market and that the authorities will continue to achieve results in the field of gas liquefaction.

He also added that following the sanctions, Russia hasn't yet been able to supply all of its needs for gas and oil equipment, but things are rapidly getting better.