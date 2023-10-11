Europe abandons Russian gas and prices skyrocket — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian gas was abandoned by European nations, and prices surged, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

He pointed out that some of Russia's former allies in the US and, primarily, in Europe, started to cut off Russian energy supplies and impose restrictions.

"Those who introduce these restrictions are faced with problems that they cannot yet solve. They seemed to have abandoned our natural gas and prices have skyrocketed," he said.

He did not go into specifics about the prices, describing them to have a speculative nature and giving the price of 9,000 euros for 1,000 cubic meters as an example. "It is currently between 350 and 400 (euro - TASS). It doesn't matter, they fluctuate and move back and forth somewhere within this [range]. However, this is a high price and a lot for the European market," he said.