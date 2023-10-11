Russia has 'greenest' energy industry — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia's energy industry is very environmentally friendly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"By the way, Russia has the greenest structure: almost 20% nuclear power, hydropower - a little less, and 2% are renewables. Also, 43% is gas, which is the most environmentally friendly fuel among hydrocarbons. We have one of the greenest energy structures in the world," he said.

The President noted that Russia will continue to prioritize environmental friendliness and the transition to zero-emission energy.

"In the coming years we want to increase nuclear generation from 20 to 25% and we will move along this path. Everything should be phased and thought out, including the way to green energy, where we also have relevant plans. [....] We will definitely move in this direction," he said.

