Putin says Russian fuel and energy complex is stable

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian local fuel and energy complex is stable, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"I would like to note that the Russian fuel and energy complex is operating stably, production and financial indicators are also stable," he said.

Putin stressed that the Russian companies and authorities were responsible for the creation of new payment methods, insurance, and reinsurance of domestic cargo, as well as the expansion of the tanker fleet.

"It was possible to switch oil supplies to fast-growing and promising markets in other regions of the world - the south and east," he added.