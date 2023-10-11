Putin says Russian energy industry needs to be completely independent

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia must maintain total control over its energy sector, including in terms of financial, human, and technological resources, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

"We are discussing establishing total industry sovereignty: in terms of personnel, finance, and technology," he said.

Thus, according to him, it is necessary to radically increase the share of production of Russian equipment, especially critically important one. In addition, it is necessary to "bring the training of qualified personnel to a new level and create our own mechanisms for financing investment projects."

Putin further stated that domestic machinery and equipment for the oil and gas industry and electricity transmission is being systematically developed and put into use. "Since 2014, the production of over 140 types of items has been mastered, including heat exchange equipment, catalysts and reagents, high-voltage cables and switches, and much, much more. These include equipment for drilling and hydrocarbon production," Putin said.